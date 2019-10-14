Catholic World News

‘To cry out, to walk, to give thanks’: Pope Francis canonizes John Henry Newman, 4 other blesseds

October 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The five canonized during a Mass in St. Peter’s Square (video) are St. John Henry Newman (English cardinal, 1801-1890, works); St. Giuseppina Vannini (Italian, 1859-1911), virgin, foundress of the Daughters of Saint Camillus; St. Mariam Thresia Chiramel (Indian, Syro-Malabar, 1876-1926), virgin, foundress of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family; St. Irmã Dulce Pontes (Brazilian Franciscan sister, 1914-1992), virgin; and St. Marguerite Bays (Swiss, Secular Franciscan Order, 1815-1879), virgin.

