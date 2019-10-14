Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar prelate warns of declining birth rate, lack of marriage prospects for Christian men

October 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on New Indian Express

CWN Editor's Note: The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, is based in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map). The word “lakh” in the article means 100,000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!