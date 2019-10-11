Catholic World News

Alabama-born prelate to lead school for future Vatican diplomats

October 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Joseph Marino, 66, as the new president of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy. Ordained a priest of the Diocese of Birmingham (Alabama) in 1979, the Alabama native has served as apostolic nuncio to Bangladesh (2008-2013) and apostolic nuncio to Malaysia, East Timor, and Brunei (2013-2019).

