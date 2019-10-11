Catholic World News
Christ cares deeply for the mentally ill, English bishop says
October 11, 2019
» Continue to this story on CBCEW
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Richard Moth, lead bishop for the English bishops’ Mental Health Project, made his remarks on World Mental Health Day.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
