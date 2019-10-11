Catholic World News

October 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Richard Moth, lead bishop for the English bishops’ Mental Health Project, made his remarks on World Mental Health Day.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!