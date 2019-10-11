Catholic World News

Vatican’s Secetary of State calls for support for Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

October 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin spoke at a recent UN conference on the 1996 treaty, which cannot enter into force until it is ratified by China, Israel, North Korea, the United States, and four other nations.

