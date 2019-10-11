Catholic World News

Lousiville archbishop lends support to parish’s declaration of ‘sanctuary’ status for immigrants

October 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I call upon all 110 parishes of the Archdiocese of Louisville to share the call of Catholic social teaching to respect the dignity of every human person, especially those vulnerable persons seeking a better life and fleeing violence and persecution,” Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said in a statement.

