Brazilian bishop says infanticide in Amazon ‘shocking’ but largely eliminated by Church

October 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An Amazonian chief, Jonas Marcolino Macuxí, said recently “that infanticide is still practiced, and that it had been dying out until liberation theologians arrived in the region in the 1970s,” according to the report.

