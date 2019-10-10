Catholic World News

Vatican: journalist misquoted Pope on Christ’s divinity

October 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has flatly contradicted a report by Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari that Pope Francis said Jesus was not divine. “The Holy Father never said what Scalfari wrote,” Vatican spokesman Paolo Ruffini told reporters on October 10. Earlier the Vatican press office had said that Scalfari’s report “cannot be considered a faithful account.” As for what the Pope truly thinks on the issue, Ruffini said: “That will be found rather throughout the Church’s magisterium and Pope Francis’ own, on Jesus: true God and true man.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!