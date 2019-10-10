Catholic World News

Theme of Pope’s journey to Japan: ‘Protect all life’

October 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, the ‘Gospel of life’ is truly needed in Japanese society where human life is not respected, human beings are valued by how much they can contribute to the society,” said Archbishop Isao Kikuchi of Tokyo. “Disabled people are marginalized, and sometimes even the right to life for disabled people [is] not protected.” The prelate also spoke of the country’s high suicide rate.

