Little Sisters of the Poor appeal to the Supreme Court, again

October 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The renewed petition comes after several states, including Pennsylvania and California, sued the Little Sisters of the Poor in response to an exemption granted to them in 2017 after their last appearance before the Supreme Court,” the report explains.

