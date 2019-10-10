Catholic World News

On day 3, Amazon synod fathers discuss drug trafficking, ecological conversion

October 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In addition, “women were described as being guardians of life, evangelisers, artisans of hope, the sweet breeze of God and the maternal face of the Church,” according to the Vatican’s summary of the day’s discussions.

