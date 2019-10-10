Catholic World News

Pan-Amazon Synod ‘may be a step to’ women priests, key synod father says

October 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Many of the bishops [at the synod] are in favor of women deacons,” Austrian-born Bishop Emeritus Erwin Kräutler of Xingu (Brazil) added. Edward Pentin, the Register’s correspondent, spoke with the prelate following a synod press briefing.

