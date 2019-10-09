Catholic World News

‘Fear and anger’ in border parishes as Brexit chaos nears

October 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “There’s a certain feeling of helplessness and hopelessness around the place with regard to the British government,” said one priest. “There’s anger out there, certainly in our community.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!