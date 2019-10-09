Catholic World News

Ointment miraculously flowing from famed Marian icon, Russian Orthodox official says

October 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: For a time, the icon of Our Lady of Kazan was in the possession of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatimas, and later of Pope St. John Paul II, who gave the icon to the Moscow Patriarchate in 2004.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

