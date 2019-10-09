Catholic World News

Pope Francis wants ‘total investigation’ of Diocese of Buffalo, apostolic nuncio says

October 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, spoke with the Brooklyn diocesan newspaper about the apostolic visitation of the Diocese of Buffalo. Archbishop Pierre said that the visitation “is not a judgment, it is an investigation.”

