Haitian bishops’ commission calls on nation’s president to resign

October 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The government of President Jovenel Moïse, who assumed office in 2017, “lacks the will, the competency and the capacity to take the necessary decisions to respond to the needs of the people,” the bishops’ justice and peace commission stated.

