Women’s diaconate, Amazonian Mass rite discussed in Amazon synod’s opening days

October 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Human rights and “ecological sins” were among the most prominent topics discussed on October 8, according to a Vatican News report. The previous day, synod participants discussed young people as “protagonists of an integral ecology.” The rights of indigenous peoples and synod procedures were discussed at a press briefing.

