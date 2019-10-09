Catholic World News

Court rules that Northern Ireland’s pro-life law violates EU human rights treaty

October 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The European Convention on Human Rights compels Northern Ireland to permit the abortion of unborn children with disabilities, Northern Ireland’s High Court ruled. The High Court cited Article 8 of the Convention, which states that “everyone has the right to respect for his private and family life, his home and his correspondence.”

