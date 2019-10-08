Catholic World News

No Irish presence at Cardinal Newman canonization

October 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Ireland does not plan to send an official representative to canonization ceremonies for Cardinal John Henry Newman. University College Dublin, of which Cardinal Newman was the founder and first rector, will also not be represented.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!