Vatican spokesman weighs in on Amazon women religious who ‘hear confessions’

October 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We have often had to listen to confessions, but we have not given absolution,” Sister Alba Teresa Cediel Castillo said a the first press briefing of the 3-week Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region.

