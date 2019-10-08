Catholic World News

Congress holds hearing on religious minorities’ fight to remain in Iraq

October 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCIRF

CWN Editor's Note: “More than five years after ISIS’ genocidal rampage across northwest Iraq, circumstances for traumatized minorities remain dire,” the US Commission on International Religious Freedom stated. “Iraqi Christians—of whom only an estimated 200,000 remain in the country—trickle back to towns in the Nineveh Plain while questioning whether Iraq still holds a place for them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!