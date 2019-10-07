Catholic World News

Cardinal promises carbon offsets for Synod meeting

October 07, 2019

Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisserri, the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, told participants at the Amazon Synod that the Vatican would plant more than 100 acres of trees in the region, to offset the carbon emissions caused by the organization of the Synod.

The cardinal also announced—to loud applause—that prelates could wear business suits rather than cassocks to the meetings.

