The Gospel is ‘our only resource,’ Damascus archbishop says
October 07, 2019
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Archbishop Samir Nassar referred to Syria’s Christians as a “small and scared minority.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
