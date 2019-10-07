Catholic World News

Pope encourages devotion to Our Lady of Pompei, prayers for synod

October 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Bartolo Longo (1841-1926), a Satanist who returned to the faith, commissioned the Pontifical Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary of Pompei (Italian-language link), which was consecrated in 1901. Twice yearly, on May 8 and on the first Sunday in October the petition to the Virgin is recited solemnly at the shrine.

