Catholic World News

New Zealand bishop resigns over ‘unacceptable’ sexual relationship

October 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Charles Drennan, 59, was ordained to the priesthood in 1996 and became bishop of Palmerston North in 2012. Pope Francis accepted his resignation, and Cardinal John Dew of Wellington issued a statement on the bishop’s relationship with a young woman.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!