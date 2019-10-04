Catholic World News

Priest-abusers now living without supervision, AP reports

October 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: An Associated Press investigation finds that more than 1,700 American priests who have been accused or found guilty of sexual abuse are now unsupervised.



Priests who have been laicized are no longer subject to ecclesiastical discipline. So it is not easy to see how a defrocked priest could be supervised by diocesan officials. And civil law-enforcement figures have no authority to supervise men who have not been convicted of (or in most cases even charged with) any crime.

