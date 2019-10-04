Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader calls for continued vigilance in war

October 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Even at times our politicians warn us: the people of Ukraine are tired of the war,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said in reference to the War in Donbass. “The Cross is a sign of Christian victory. It is impossible to overcome evil, sin, lie[s], if you are unable to sacrifice your own well-being, your own comfort zone and give your life for true freedom, for the good of another person.”

