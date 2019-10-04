Catholic World News

Northern Africa’s bishops welcome ‘important steps’ in relations with Islam

October 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops referred to the Document on Human Fraternity, signed in Abu Dhabi in February, and the Pope’s apostolic journey to Morocco in March.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!