Bishops’ commission welcomes EU road safety program

October 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Bishops from across Europe call their fellow nationals to finally consider roads a shared place of our society, and to respect traffic rules, highlighting how responsibility, attention, solidarity, respect and rule of law are essential to protect lives,” the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union said in a press release.

