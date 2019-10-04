Catholic World News
Sustainable development entails working for the common good, not ‘ideological colonization,’ Cardinal Parolin cautions
October 04, 2019
» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Secretary of State made his remarks at a recent UN summit on sustainable development.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
