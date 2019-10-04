Catholic World News

‘Laws that work and media that shames’: Vatican responds to suspension of 5 officials

October 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: This unsigned editorial appeared on the Vatican website and in the Vatican newspaper after the suspensions of 5 Vatican financial officials. The suspensions followed the stunning October 1 raid by Vatican prosecutors on the offices of the Financial Information Authority and the Secretariat of State.

