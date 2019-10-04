Catholic World News

Witness to Christ and imitate His charity for others, Pope tells Ursulines

October 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in the general chapter of the Roman Union of the Order of Saint Ursula, which was founded by St. Angela Merici.

