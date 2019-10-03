Catholic World News

Colombian priest killed; robbery suspected motive

October 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest was killed in Colombia on October 2, in a region marked by conflicts between rival criminal gangs. Father Jhony Ramos was killed in his rectory in Villavicencio. Police suspect that the killers were robbers, looking for the proceeds from a parish fundraising event.

