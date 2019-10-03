Catholic World News

Miracle approved, beatification looms for Cardinal Wyszynski

The Vatican has approved the authenticity of a miracle through the intercession of Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, clearing the way for his beatification.

As Archbishop of Warsaw from 1948 until his death in 1981, and primate of Poland, Cardinal Wyszynski was a focal point of Catholic resistance to Communism. He was also influential in the rise of Pope John Paul II to a position of leadership in the Polish Church and eventually the Holy See.

The miracle attributed to the Polish cardinal’s intercession was the inexplicable healing of a young woman who had terminal cancer.

In other decrees made public on October 3, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints also:

—announced the approval of miracles through the intercession of Francesco Mottola (1901—1969), an Italian priest; and Alessandra Sabattini (1961—1984), an Italian lay woman.

—recognized the martyrdom of Juan Roig y Diggle, killed in the Spanish civil war; and Archbishop Augusto Cesare Bertazzoni, who died in Italy in 1972.

—proclaimed the “heroic virtue” of Francisca del Nino Jesus (born Maria Nativida Sanchez Villoria), a Spanish religious.

