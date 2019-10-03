Catholic World News

Pakistan rejects attempt to allow non-Muslims to serve as prime minister, president

October 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistan 2019 Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 208 million (map), and 96% of its people are Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!