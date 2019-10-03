Catholic World News
Like St. Francis, Christians can bear witness to Christ among Muslims, bishop in Arabia says
October 03, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Capuchin Franciscan Bishop Paul Hinder, 77, is vicar apostolic of Southern Arabia.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
