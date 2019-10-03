Catholic World News

Missionary in Ivory Coast decries child sacrifices, suicides

October 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Côte d’Ivoire, a West African nation of 26.3 million (map), is 43% Muslim, 17% Catholic, 12% Protestant, and 4% animist. “The total lack of interest in education has led to death and moral perversion,” said Father Donald Zagore, SMA.

