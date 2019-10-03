Catholic World News

Virginia teacher fired for refusing to use transgender student’s preferred pronouns

October 03, 2019

Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: The fired teacher, Peter Vlaming, has filed a lawsuit against the school board in West Point, a Virginia town of 3,000.

