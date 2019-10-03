Catholic World News

‘Undisguisedly indifferent’: Bridgeport diocese issues report on its own abuse record

October 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A report issued by the Connecticut diocese found that nearly 300 individuals were allegedly abused by 71 priests since 1953 and that Bishops Walter Curtis and Edward Egan violated state mandatory abuse reporting laws.

