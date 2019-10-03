Catholic World News

Constantinople is our Mother Church, Ukrainian Catholic leader tells Ecumenical Patriarch

October 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches. Major Archbishop Shevchuk said that as a bearer of the Byzantine tradition within the Catholic Church, he is interested in “how Peter’s ministry of the Holy Father can be done differently.” He added that “it would be interesting” for his Eastern Catholic church “to have our own separate voice, our own separate style” in the ecumenical dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox churches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!