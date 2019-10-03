Catholic World News

Pontifical council marks 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth

October 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi (Encyclopedia Britannica article) was the subject of a conference sponsored by the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. The pontifical council’s secretary, Father Indunil Kodithuwakku, spoke on the “striking parallel” between Gandhi and Pope Francis.

