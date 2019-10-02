Catholic World News
Tucuna deacon prepares to become 1st priest from Amazonian tribe
October 02, 2019
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: The Tucuna (or Tikuna) people live in Brazil, Colombia, and Peru (Encyclopedia Britannica article).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
