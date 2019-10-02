Catholic World News

Haiti’s bishops link violence to government’s lack of concern for the poor

October 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “The current leaders, despite our repeated appeals in the last two years, remain deaf, busy managing their power, privileges and petty interests,” Haiti’s bishops said following the outbreak of violent protests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!