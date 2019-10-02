Catholic World News
Northern Ireland’s Catholic, Protestant leaders urge prayer, action to halt imposition of abortion legislation
October 02, 2019
Continue to this story on Premier
CWN Editor's Note: In July, the British Parliament voted to legalize abortion and same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
