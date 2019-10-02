Catholic World News

Vatican’s representative at the UN transferred to Spain

October 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations since 2014, as the new apostolic nuncio in Spain. The Pope has not named a replacement for Archbishop Auza at the UN.

