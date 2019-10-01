Catholic World News

Ban on woman priests is not dogma, says key figure in Amazon Synod

October 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The clear teaching of Pope John Paul II that women can never be ordained to the priesthood “is nevertheless not a dogma,” according to Bishop Erwin Kräutler. The retired bishop of Xingu, Brazil, Bishop Kräutler is credited with a major role in drafting the working document for the Amazon Synod.

