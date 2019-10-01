Catholic World News

Report says New York archdiocese has removed all credibly accused priests

October 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New York has removed from ministry all priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, according to a report by a former federal judge. Barbara Jones, who was commissioned by the archdiocese to make the report, said that the New York archdiocese has received very few complaints of abuse in recent years, and most reports now involve incidents that occurred years ago.

