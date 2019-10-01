Catholic World News
Pope sends almoner to visit migrants in agricultural ‘ghetto’
October 01, 2019
» Continue to this story on SIR
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski visited African migrant agricultural workers in the province of Foggia (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!