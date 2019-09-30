Catholic World News

Chinese priests barred from visiting Hong Kong

September 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Bitter Winter

CWN Editor's Note: As massive demonstrations in Hong Kong rattle government leaders in Beijing, the government has prohibited Catholic priests on the mainland from visiting Hong Kong. The government is reportedly increasing pressure on priests to join the government-backed Patriotic Association.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!