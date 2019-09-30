Catholic World News

Father James Martin meets Pontiff in private audience

September 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Father James Martin met with Pope Francis in a private audience on September 30. The controversial American Jesuit has devoted himself to seeking greater acceptance of homosexuals by the Church. An AP story on the papal audience accurately observed: “Since only some of Francis’ private meetings are announced, the implicit message was a public vote of confidence in Martin’s ministry.” (It could be added that AP rarely reports on private papal audiences, so the wire-service report was itself a public-relations success.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!